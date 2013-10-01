Google lança “Web Designer”, ferramenta para criar anúncios interativos em HTML 5
Não se deixe enganar pelo nome: apesar de ser intitulada “Web Designer”, a nova ferramenta de edição visual para web divulgada ontem pelo Google ainda não é uma suíte completa que vai transformar aquele seu “sobrinho web” em um desenvolvedor profissional. Mas tem potencial pra chegar lá.
“Web Designer” quer conquistar os profissionais de publicidade que desejam criar animações ricas e interativas em HTML 5 para dispositivos desktop e portáteis. Com ela, é possível criar banners e animações que tradicionalmente seriam feitas em Flash, utilizando apenas HTML e CSS. Você também pode manipular o código em um editor integrado, utilizar Javascript e criar conteúdos em 3D utilizando todo o poder do CSS3. O visual do programa é bastante parecido com ferramentas tradicionais como Photoshop e Premiere. Apesar de ser focado em banners e criações publicitárias, a ferramenta também possibilita criar sites em página única (as “landing pages”), outros tipos de animações e infográficos interativos. Não é possível, porém, exportar os trabalhos nos formatos tradicionais de imagem ou como .GIF, por exemplo, além de já existir relatos de usuários reclamando da geração desnecessária de códigos.
A ferramenta ainda está em fase beta, é gratuita e está disponível para Windows e OSX. Segundo o Google, as animações do site oficial – onde a ferramenta pode ser baixada – foram feitas utilizando o próprio “Web Designer”.
