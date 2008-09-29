Browse By

YouTube suporta 1 GB de upload de vídeos

by Paulo Higa in Notícias

O limite que já estava disponível para um grupo restrito de usuários, agora é livre para todos, e é 10 vezes maior que o anterior, de “apenas” 100 MB. O novo sistema de uploads suporta envio múltiplo de vídeos e preenchimento de tags e informações do vídeo mesmo durante o upload. Isso significa que aquele cara que publicou um vídeo de 9 horas comprimido em 100 MB não precisará fazer isso da próxima vez.

Considerando que um filme XviD/DivX normal, de 90 minutos de duração, tem o tamanho de 700 MB e a capacidade do YouTube agora é de 1 GB… Bom, não vou comentar.

Fonte: INFO Online.

