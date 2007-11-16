Atualizações da Apple
Como dito anteriormente, as atualizações e correções de segurança da Apple não tardaram a chegar, e o Mac OS 10.5.1 já está disponível para download no site da empresa.
Os muitos megas de updates (40MB para o update a 110MB para o instalador) corrigem desde as falhas do firewall nativo do sistema apontadas pelos especialistas em segurança que criticaram o Leopard, até outras falhas que a equipe de desenvolvimento da Apple encontrou. Entre estas correções está um bug que deletava arquivos se, durante uma cópia, o local de destino repentinamente ficasse offline.
A versão Tiger do Mac OS X também recebeu atualizações esta semana. Entre os updates detinados a esta versão, estão o Safari 3, a nova versão do navegador da Apple, que inclui, entre seus novos features, suporte ao GTalk via Gmail (a versão anterior não suportava o comunicador instantâneo online).
Esta atualização também inclui suporte para uma série de outros modelos de câmeras, suporte a um modelo de mouse bluetooth da Microsoft, correções para os widgets do Dashboard, maior compatibilidade com fontes TrueType, entre outros.
Fontes: Computer World e BetaNews
Pingback: branded kitchen()
Pingback: Henderson Top Rated Preschool()
Pingback: payday loans uk()
Pingback: see this()
Pingback: commercial kitchen equipment repair columbia sc()
Pingback: edcure()
Pingback: siktir()
Pingback: siktir git()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: what to do in miami()
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html()
Pingback: The glades condo()
Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25rb()
Pingback: Onsite ESL Classes()
Pingback: IT Support()
Pingback: Orthopedic Surgeons()
Pingback: easy meditation techniques and mantras()
Pingback: Grandeur Park Residences()
Pingback: Цукор Сергей Владимирович()
Pingback: каппа спортивная()
Pingback: cheap australian supplements()
Pingback: Grandeur Park Residences()
Pingback: Gezond fietsen()
Pingback: top article()
Pingback: Private tours antalya()
Pingback: get online followers instagram()
Pingback: nobu vibrator()
Pingback: check this()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: paypal solutions()
Pingback: site de rencontre()
Pingback: Full Movies()
Pingback: freight()
Pingback: Leadership skills Vancouver()
Pingback: poker qiu qiu()
Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex()
Pingback: social media marketing()
Pingback: How to start a lifestyle blog()
Pingback: grandeur park residence()
Pingback: modern dentistry()
Pingback: Richard Warke()
Pingback: Sphynx bald styling()
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo()
Pingback: Life Coach()
Pingback: Neomi()
Pingback: jdm engine()
Pingback: remedies()
Pingback: grandeur park residences()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: judi slot mesin()
Pingback: judi baccarat online()
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: agen judi slot online()
Pingback: cara menang domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: ceme kiukiu()
Pingback: Big Krit type beat 2017()
Pingback: situs judi togel online resmi()
Pingback: where to acquire()
Pingback: judi dominoqq deposit murah()
Pingback: prediksi bola menang()
Pingback: the scrambler dating review()
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: tratamiento natural diabetes()
Pingback: Marathon Spray()
Pingback: Vibrator()
Pingback: onlineqq()