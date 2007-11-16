Atualizações da Apple
Como dito anteriormente, as atualizações e correções de segurança da Apple não tardaram a chegar, e o Mac OS 10.5.1 já está disponível para download no site da empresa.
Os muitos megas de updates (40MB para o update a 110MB para o instalador) corrigem desde as falhas do firewall nativo do sistema apontadas pelos especialistas em segurança que criticaram o Leopard, até outras falhas que a equipe de desenvolvimento da Apple encontrou. Entre estas correções está um bug que deletava arquivos se, durante uma cópia, o local de destino repentinamente ficasse offline.
A versão Tiger do Mac OS X também recebeu atualizações esta semana. Entre os updates detinados a esta versão, estão o Safari 3, a nova versão do navegador da Apple, que inclui, entre seus novos features, suporte ao GTalk via Gmail (a versão anterior não suportava o comunicador instantâneo online).
Esta atualização também inclui suporte para uma série de outros modelos de câmeras, suporte a um modelo de mouse bluetooth da Microsoft, correções para os widgets do Dashboard, maior compatibilidade com fontes TrueType, entre outros.
Fontes: Computer World e BetaNews
Pingback: Custom E-Juice Packaging Boxes()
Pingback: Video game fallout 4jacket()
Pingback: omaha landscape companies()
Pingback: qq poker online()
Pingback: korea()
Pingback: HSV Treatment()
Pingback: Femme de menage()
Pingback: gas ducted heater()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: klinkier()
Pingback: Nigeria classifieds ads()
Pingback: Instamate 2.0 Review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: qqpoker online()
Pingback: the lost ways book review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air conditioning()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: Led koplampen()
Pingback: bluetooth motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Samsung air con()
Pingback: kad kahwin murah()
Pingback: house cleaners()
Pingback: facebook tenerife()
Pingback: online betting()
Pingback: www.washwiserebate.com()
Pingback: sexycoquinevideo()
Pingback: Hovenier()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: Local Business Marketing()
Pingback: Injury Attorney Gadsden, AL()
Pingback: real estate investing()
Pingback: check esta status()
Pingback: bem vindo ao facebook()
Pingback: teak wood bench()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: the four percent group()
Pingback: Tree stump removal()
Pingback: Bristol Careers()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Atlanta business brokers()
Pingback: business website()
Pingback: เครื่องปั่นน้ำผลไม้แบบพกพา()
Pingback: Se mere her()
Pingback: Best Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: baahubali 2 full movie()
Pingback: Dịch thuật()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: www.facebook.com()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: Warehouse Floor Cleaning Services()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator Review()
Pingback: coloring book()
Pingback: blonde lace front wigs()
Pingback: baahubali 2 movie youtube()
Pingback: peliculas gratis()
Pingback: compare man with van()
Pingback: my site()
Pingback: Compare Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: Brandi Love Blacked()
Pingback: se mere her()
Pingback: ducted heating()
Pingback: taxi service()
Pingback: Super Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: Money Printing Machine()