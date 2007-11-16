Como dito anteriormente, as atualizações e correções de segurança da Apple não tardaram a chegar, e o Mac OS 10.5.1 já está disponível para download no site da empresa.

Os muitos megas de updates (40MB para o update a 110MB para o instalador) corrigem desde as falhas do firewall nativo do sistema apontadas pelos especialistas em segurança que criticaram o Leopard, até outras falhas que a equipe de desenvolvimento da Apple encontrou. Entre estas correções está um bug que deletava arquivos se, durante uma cópia, o local de destino repentinamente ficasse offline.

A versão Tiger do Mac OS X também recebeu atualizações esta semana. Entre os updates detinados a esta versão, estão o Safari 3, a nova versão do navegador da Apple, que inclui, entre seus novos features, suporte ao GTalk via Gmail (a versão anterior não suportava o comunicador instantâneo online).

Esta atualização também inclui suporte para uma série de outros modelos de câmeras, suporte a um modelo de mouse bluetooth da Microsoft, correções para os widgets do Dashboard, maior compatibilidade com fontes TrueType, entre outros.