abril 2017
The Gimp 2.6.1

by Helito Bijora in Notícias

O GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) é um editor de imagens similar ao Adobe Photoshop, bastante popular e que vem em praticamente todas as distribuições Linux existentes. O download, para Windows ou Linux, pode ser feito nessa página. O changelog pode ser conferido aqui.

