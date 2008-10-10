The Gimp 2.6.1
O GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) é um editor de imagens similar ao Adobe Photoshop, bastante popular e que vem em praticamente todas as distribuições Linux existentes. O download, para Windows ou Linux, pode ser feito nessa página. O changelog pode ser conferido aqui.
