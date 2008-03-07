Cursores do Mac OS X!
Os cursores do Mac OS X são mais que bacanas! No pack proposto, há vários tipos, que combinam com desktops deixando-o bem mais agradável. Clique na imagem para ampliar:
Download: Mac OS X Cursor Pack
Instalando: descompacte, e clique com o botão direito no arquivo *.ini do esquema de cursores que deseja instalar, clique em Instalar, vá até o Painel de Controle > Mouse > Ponteiro > selecione o nome do esquema que escolheu, clique em Aplicar e OK, pronto!
Fonte: deviantART
Pingback: tesco vegan cheese()
Pingback: best shower faucet online()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: Catch LA()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Wilton Manors()
Pingback: Desktop Computers()
Pingback: Women s clothing()
Pingback: the criminal law team()
Pingback: how to get my ex back()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Wilton Manors()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Counselling brisbane()
Pingback: escort postings()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: simulations()
Pingback: projector enclosures()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Wilton Manors()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Weston()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: buy facebook likes()
Pingback: Ivermectin Injection()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Dissertation Writing Service()
Pingback: surgical podiatrist Queens()
Pingback: guaranteed payday loans()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: nolans child care()
Pingback: women gowns()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: dome rental()
Pingback: Yiff()
Pingback: stenosis treatment()
Pingback: PROSPER()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Memorabilia()
Pingback: http://ow.ly/1ALA30afkrH()
Pingback: budtender school()
Pingback: make your own chat room website()
Pingback: Infertility()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Judi bola()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: see us now()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Sadism()
Pingback: Jr Vlogs()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: Gourmet Popcorn()
Pingback: Virgin Islands Massage Spa()