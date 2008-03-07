Os cursores do Mac OS X são mais que bacanas! No pack proposto, há vários tipos, que combinam com desktops deixando-o bem mais agradável. Clique na imagem para ampliar:

Download: Mac OS X Cursor Pack

Instalando: descompacte, e clique com o botão direito no arquivo *.ini do esquema de cursores que deseja instalar, clique em Instalar, vá até o Painel de Controle > Mouse > Ponteiro > selecione o nome do esquema que escolheu, clique em Aplicar e OK, pronto!