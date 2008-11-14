Google continua esmagando concorrentes
O maior império buscador da internet, o Google, continua esmagando seus concorrentes com os novos números divulgados referentes às buscas na internet no mês de outubro. Sua participação cresceu 7% – de 64% de outubro do ano passado para 71% neste ano, segundo a empresa de pesquisas de mercado Hitwise.
Enquanto o Google cresce, os concorrentes apanham: o Yahoo!, principal rival, teve uma queda de 21,7% em 2007 para 17,7% em outubro desse ano. A Microsoft também sofreu um declínio em sua participação de mercado. De 7,4% em 2007, a gigante administrada por Steve Ballmer regrediu aos 5,4% em 2008. O buscador Ask.com e mais 43 motores de busca da internet ficam com a lanterna, obtendo menos de 5% do número de buscas.
A pesquisa foi feita de acordo com os hábitos de 10 milhões de internautas estadunidenses. Nos números da Microsoft foram inclusos o buscador do Live.com e MSN Search. O Club Live.com ficou de fora.
Falando nisso, cadê o Cuil?
