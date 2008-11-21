Browse By

Foxit Reader 3.0

by Helito Bijora in Notícias

Nova versão desse excelente leitor de PDF, o Foxit Reader. O programa é famoso pelo seu tamanho comparado a qualidade. Apesar dessa versão ter dobrado o tamanho do instalador (de 1,5 MB para 3,68 MB), ainda nem e compara ao pesado Adobe Reader. A lista de mudanças dessa nova versão é imensa – e perceptível logo após a instalação. O download pode ser feito aqui (Windows ME/2000/XP/2003/Vista).

Tagged with: