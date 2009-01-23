A gigante Microsoft está trabalhando numa versão Starter do seu novo sistema operacional Windows 7. A empresa enviou a vários participantes do seu programa beta do Windows 7 convites para o teste da versão capada Starter do sistema.

Somente alguns participantes do programa foram escolhidos, os que se encontravam em países subdesenvolvidos. Segundo o e-mail recebido pelos testers, eles foram escolhidos devido a sua posição geográfica, e continuaram tendo acesso a versão Ultimate do sistema.

O e-mail revela também a configuração mínima para testar a versão Starter:

1 GHz de processador;

1 GB de memória RAM;

16 GB de espaço livre no disco rígido;

DirectX9;

DVD-R/W;

Internet.

A Microsoft diz ainda que 25% das instalações do Windows Vista em computadores americanos são 64 bits, levando a acreditar que esse número cresça ainda mais com o Windows 7 no mercado.

“Qualquer PC com 4 GB de memória RAM ou mais deverá utilizar uma instalação 64 bits do Windows para poder usar de fato toda a memória RAM instalada. Tipicamente, um Windows de 32 bits reconhece e utiliza apenas de 3 a 3,5 GB de memória RAM ”, disse Jon DeVaan, vice-presidente sênior da divisão Windows Core Operating System.

Com a inclusão do Core i7, espera-se que a adaptação a plataforma 64 bits seja ainda maior, já que o processador exige um computador 64 bits para conseguir máximo desempenho.