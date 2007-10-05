Promoção: ganhe um MP4 F510 e um MP3 EVA 220

A primeira promoção do Guia do PC, que sorteará um MP4 F510 e um MP3 EVA 220, ambos da X-Micro, começa agora!

Participar da promoção é muito simples. Trata-se de um sorteio, sem segredos, e com uma condição: dar uma sugestão para melhorar o Guia do PC. Ou seja, além de concorrer aos dois prêmios, você ainda ajuda a melhorar ainda mais o site :D .

É possível participar via e-mail, ou então publicando um texto em seu blog/site. A diferença é que, via e-mail, você ganha um cupom; participando através de um texto no seu blog/site, você ganha três cupons.

O formulário para os que querem participar via e-mail:

O formulário está com um pequeno problema, que em breve será solucionado. Portanto, enviem e-mails para [email protected]. Obrigado, e desculpem o transtorno!

Aos que forem participar via blog/site, o trackback para este post é a confirmação da participação. Em sistemas WordPress, basta colocar um link para este post, e pronto. Quem publicar em sites, ou em blogs cujo sistema não suporte trackback, simplesmente mande um comentário com o link do texto.

Vale lembrar que só é permitido uma participação por pessoa. Além disso, aquelas regras de sempre (morar em território brasileiro, e não ser da administração do fórum, ou parente de algum destes), estão valendo.

A promoção começa agora, e termina às 11h59min do dia 11 de outubro. No dia seguinte, feriadão nacional, publico os nomes dos ganhadores, que, relembrando, serão escolhidos mediante sorteio.

Clique nas imagens para ler as análises:

Boa sorte a todos! ;) .