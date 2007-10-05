Promoção: ganhe um MP4 F510 e um MP3 EVA 220

A primeira promoção do Guia do PC, que sorteará um MP4 F510 e um MP3 EVA 220, ambos da X-Micro, começa agora!
Participar da promoção é muito simples. Trata-se de um sorteio, sem segredos, e com uma condição: dar uma sugestão para melhorar o Guia do PC. Ou seja, além de concorrer aos dois prêmios, você ainda ajuda a melhorar ainda mais o site :D .
É possível participar via e-mail, ou então publicando um texto em seu blog/site. A diferença é que, via e-mail, você ganha um cupom; participando através de um texto no seu blog/site, você ganha três cupons.
O formulário para os que querem participar via e-mail:
O formulário está com um pequeno problema, que em breve será solucionado. Portanto, enviem e-mails para [email protected]. Obrigado, e desculpem o transtorno!
Aos que forem participar via blog/site, o trackback para este post é a confirmação da participação. Em sistemas WordPress, basta colocar um link para este post, e pronto. Quem publicar em sites, ou em blogs cujo sistema não suporte trackback, simplesmente mande um comentário com o link do texto.
Vale lembrar que só é permitido uma participação por pessoa. Além disso, aquelas regras de sempre (morar em território brasileiro, e não ser da administração do fórum, ou parente de algum destes), estão valendo.
A promoção começa agora, e termina às 11h59min do dia 11 de outubro. No dia seguinte, feriadão nacional, publico os nomes dos ganhadores, que, relembrando, serão escolhidos mediante sorteio.
Clique nas imagens para ler as análises:
Boa sorte a todos! ;) .
Just Browsing
While I was surfing yesterday I noticed a excellent post about
Its hard to find good help
I am constantnly saying that its difficult to get good help, but here is
Its hard to find good help
I am constantnly proclaiming that its difficult to find good help, but here is
Digg
While checking out DIGG yesterday I found this
Just Browsing
While I was surfing today I saw a excellent article concerning
Just Browsing
While I was browsing today I noticed a excellent post about
Yahoo results
While searching Yahoo I discovered this page in the results and I didn’t think it fit
Tumblr article
I saw someone writing about this on Tumblr and it linked to
Dreary Day
It was a dreary day here yesterday, so I just took to piddeling around online and found
Digg
While checking out DIGG today I found this
Yahoo results
While searching Yahoo I discovered this page in the results and I didn’t think it fit
Yahoo results
While browsing Yahoo I discovered this page in the results and I didn’t think it fit
Informative and precise
Its difficult to find informative and accurate information but here I found
Digg
While checking out DIGG today I noticed this
Tumblr article
I saw someone talking about this on Tumblr and it linked to
News info
I was reading the news and I saw this really cool info
Wikia
Wika linked to this site
Digg
While checking out DIGG yesterday I noticed this
Informative and precise
Its difficult to find informative and accurate information but here I noted
News info
I was reading the news and I saw this really cool info
Digg
While checking out DIGG today I noticed this
Just Browsing
While I was browsing today I saw a excellent post about
Looking around
I like to browse around the web, often I will just go to Stumble Upon and follow thru
Yahoo results
While browsing Yahoo I found this page in the results and I didn’t think it fit
News info
I was reading the news and I saw this really cool info
Informative and precise
Its hard to find informative and accurate info but here I found
Tumblr article
I saw a writer writing about this on Tumblr and it linked to
Its hard to find good help
I am forever proclaiming that its hard to procure quality help, but here is
Dreary Day
It was a dreary day here today, so I just took to piddeling around on the internet and realized
Wikia
Wika linked to this place
Digg
While checking out DIGG today I found this
Just Browsing
While I was browsing today I saw a excellent article concerning
Informative and precise
Its hard to find informative and accurate info but here I noted
Digg
While checking out DIGG yesterday I found this
Yahoo results
While browsing Yahoo I discovered this page in the results and I didn’t think it fit
Here is a good Weblog You may Uncover Exciting that we encourage you to visit.
Sites of interest we’ve a link to.
Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless seriously worth taking a look, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time.
One of our visitors a short while ago encouraged the following website.
Check below, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use.