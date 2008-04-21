Flock 1.1.2
Flock é um navegador baseado no Mozilla Firefox, com recursos de webmail, leitura melhorada de feeds RSS, postagem em blog e muito mais. Apenas em inglês.
- Download: Flock 1.1.2 (Windows, Linux e Mac OS X)
