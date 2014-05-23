Browse By

Aprenda a programar com o Codecademy!

by Felipe Falcão in Notícias

Você já ouviu falar da Codecademy? É uma escola online de programação, que oferece cursos grátis de linguagens como HTML, JavaScript e Python. Até pouco tempo atrás, no entanto, o material só estava disponível em inglês. Agora, ele foi traduzido também para o francês, espanhol e, claro, português.

Codecademy

A Codecademy oferece um programa que promete ensinar programação em apenas um ano, de forma gratuita. Adotando conceitos da chamada ‘gamificação’, o método é interativo e divertido. Além disso, é nesse período que se aprende os padrões básicos e as principais linguagens, como HTML, JavaScript e CSS.

Eu mesmo testei e achei muito instrutivo e divertido! Poderá aprender:

  • HTML e CSS
  • jQuery
  • JavaScript
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Ruby

Ainda existem alguns cursos extras. Todo o aprendizado é feito de forma muito interessante e divertida. Existe um sistema de medalhas e conquistas que podem ser compartilhadas nas redes sociais. Enfim, gostaria de aprender a programa? Esse é um meio muito indicado! Acesse: http://www.codecademy.com/pt-BR/

Existe um site parecido que ensina matérias escolares: https://pt.khanacademy.org/

