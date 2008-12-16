Exclusivo: Download grátis do Windows Server 2003 em português

Update: O Windows Server 2008 ainda não está disponível em português. Provavelmente estará daqui alguns dias, portanto, fique de olho no Guia do PC!
Muita gente já conhece o Microsoft DreamSpark, que oferece alguns produtos da Microsoft gratuitamente para estudantes. Nós, inclusive, já noticiamos o download gratuito do Windows Server 2003 e Windows Server 2008, ambos da edição Standard. Algumas pessoas reclamaram sobre o fato dos sistemas virem em inglês, dificultando o uso do sistema operacional para quem não domina o idioma.
Mas tudo isso é passado. Dica do Raul S. para o Guia do PC, os dois sistemas operacionais para servidores o Windows Server 2003 pode ser baixado gratuitamente e de forma legal, em português do Brasil. Com algumas gambiarras, é possível utilizar o Windows Server 2003 como Windows XP e o Windows Server 2008 como Windows Vista – afinal, eles utilizam a mesma base – então, esta oportunidade pode ser útil para quem possui uma instalação pirata do Windows e quer legalizá-la.
O download pode ser feito gratuitamente por estudantes. Antigamente, era necessário enviar uma cópia da carteirinha escaneada para um site americano, mas hoje, o processo é mais fácil pelo CIEE. Para quem já tem conta aprovada no DreamSpark, basta utilizar um dos links a seguir e selecionar o idioma Português Brasileiro antes de fazer o download. Utilize o botão Get Key para pegar o seu serial. Bom proveito!
- Windows Server 2003 Standard (português do Brasil)
- Windows Server 2008 Standard (inglês)
- Outros produtos (Visual Studio, Expression Studio, SQL Server 2008 Developer e XNA Game Studio 2).
