Promoções

Exclusivo: Download grátis do Windows Server 2003 em português

Windows Server 2003.

Update: O Windows Server 2008 ainda não está disponível em português. Provavelmente estará daqui alguns dias, portanto, fique de olho no Guia do PC!

Muita gente já conhece o Microsoft DreamSpark, que oferece alguns produtos da Microsoft gratuitamente para estudantes. Nós, inclusive, já noticiamos o download gratuito do Windows Server 2003 e Windows Server 2008, ambos da edição Standard. Algumas pessoas reclamaram sobre o fato dos sistemas virem em inglês, dificultando o uso do sistema operacional para quem não domina o idioma.

Mas tudo isso é passado. Dica do Raul S. para o Guia do PC, os dois sistemas operacionais para servidores o Windows Server 2003 pode ser baixado gratuitamente e de forma legal, em português do Brasil. Com algumas gambiarras, é possível utilizar o Windows Server 2003 como Windows XP e o Windows Server 2008 como Windows Vista – afinal, eles utilizam a mesma base – então, esta oportunidade pode ser útil para quem possui uma instalação pirata do Windows e quer legalizá-la.

O download pode ser feito gratuitamente por estudantes. Antigamente, era necessário enviar uma cópia da carteirinha escaneada para um site americano, mas hoje, o processo é mais fácil pelo CIEE. Para quem já tem conta aprovada no DreamSpark, basta utilizar um dos links a seguir e selecionar o idioma Português Brasileiro antes de fazer o download. Utilize o botão Get Key para pegar o seu serial. Bom proveito!

Tags: Internet, Microsoft, Windows
Felipe Falcão
3719 posts
https://www.guiadopc.com.br/
Sou Designer, Desenvolvedor Web e responsável pelo desenvolvimento e manutenção do Guia do PC, Guia Cloud e Guia do PC Respostas. Você poderá ver algumas das minhas postagens abaixo. Se quiser acessar meu site, fique a vontade.

Você também vai gostar

111 Comentários.

  • Helito Bijora
    16/12/2008 10:34:23

    O Windows Server 2008 nem precisa ser em português. Basta instalar o language pack (através do Windows Update – 150MB em média) nele que fica 99% traduzido. :D

  • Paulo Seikishi Higa
    16/12/2008 12:51:21

    Download GRATUITO em português do Brasil do Windows Server 2003 e 2008. http://tinyurl.com/windows-server-gratis

  • Windows Server 2008 em Português e de graça! « WindowsNET
    16/12/2008 13:14:33

    […] Guia do PC Tags: Microsoft, Notícias, Promoções, Windows […]

  • Anderson
    16/12/2008 14:27:31

    Maior trabalhão pra baixar

  • Isaac Ribeiro
    16/12/2008 15:32:56

    O CIEE citado é o Centro de Integração Empresa-Escola? Cadastrei-me no endereço http://www.estudantes.ciee.org.br, mas quando aperto em "Verify", no DreamSpark, seleciono CIEE e informo meu CPF e nome de usuário no CIEE, o site diz que um dos dois está incorreto. No DreamSpark, na verdade, é pedido o Código de Estudante. Seria mesmo esse código o número de usuário para acesso ao CIEE?

    Atenciosamente,

    Isaac Ribeiro

  • Guilherme Mac
    16/12/2008 17:10:22

    Esse processo com o CIEE vai facilitar, mas lembro da outra notícia e vi comentários de gente q fez carteirinhas de universidades ou similares no Photoshop pra poder baixar, então só pra avisar:

    Falsificação de Documento Público
    Art. 297 – Falsificar, no todo ou em parte, documento público, ou alterar documento público verdadeiro:
    Pena – reclusão, de 2 (dois) a 6 (seis) anos, e multa.

    Falsificação de Documento Particular
    Art. 298 – Falsificar, no todo ou em parte, documento particular ou alterar documento particular verdadeiro:
    Pena – reclusão, de 1 (um) a 5 (cinco) anos, e multa.

    Falsidade Ideológica
    Art. 299 – Omitir, em documento público ou particular, declaração que dele devia constar, ou nele inserir ou fazer inserir declaração falsa ou diversa da que devia ser escrita, com o fim de prejudicar direito, criar obrigação ou alterar a verdade sobre fato juridicamente relevante:
    Pena – reclusão, de 1 (um) a 5 (cinco) anos, e multa, se o documento é público, e reclusão de 1 (um) a 3 (três) anos, e multa, se o documento é particular.

    :-)

    • M
      16/12/2008 14:38:05

      Ainda bem que entreguei minha carteirinha verdadeira

    • Helito Bijora
      16/12/2008 17:42:24

      Eu enviei meu crachá de acadêmico com foto. Mas já ouvi relatos de pessoas que estão conseguindo fazer o cadastro enviando carteira de biblioteca (sem foto), identidade, ou qualquer outro documento pessoal. Nesse caso eu acho válido. Se houve algum erro foi por parte do pessoal que faz essa classificação. :)

      Só para completar, eu tive que refazer os procedimentos usando outra ID para escrever o passo-a-passo. Não enviei nada, pois já tinha o cadastro. A surpresa veio alguns dias depois: Fui aceito! Obviamente é falha deles.

  • Caio
    16/12/2008 17:37:55

    O problema é que apenas o CIEE de SP está disponível.. Aqui do RJ, não. =/

  • Dan Jacques
    16/12/2008 18:53:50

    Somente o CIEE – SP tá cadastrado. Eu entrei no CIEE – AP e não rolou… Pena…

    Windows 2003 é bão pra bench ^^

  • Arilo Camilo
    17/12/2008 10:47:24

    Olá,

    Eu nao consegui baixar o Windows Server 2003 pois no link que consta na página acma, ele vai pra um lugar no DreamSpark que pede conferencia dos dados, mas eu fiz nao pelo CIEE(que nao consta a minha universidade) e sim com a carteirinha escaneada.

    Como procedo?? Gostaria de uma ajuda…

    Obrigado!!!!

  • Windows Server 2003 e 2008 de graça pelo Microsoft DreamSpark » BR-Informática.org
    26/12/2008 23:03:55

    […] Fonte Guia do PC […]

  • Leandro
    29/03/2009 16:17:43

    mas quando se baixa por esse site e nao crackiando ele. o serial dura quanto tempo?

    alguem sabe se expira em 1 ano ou dias?

  • tom gyn
    14/09/2009 12:28:37

    muito bom

  • Mauricio
    04/11/2009 16:43:30

    Quais sao as ferramentas usadas para proporcionar a seguranca informatica usando o windows 2003 server?
    Em que constitui a seguranca informatica usando o mesmo windows?
    por favor ajuda-me, please. Mauro.

  • Guia do PC 2010 no ar! - Bem vindo!
    31/12/2009 16:07:15

    […] Exclusivo: Download grátis do Windows Server 2003 em português (27.926 visualizações) […]

  • JACK SPARROW / RJ
    01/01/2010 20:18:27

    TANTA MERDA PRA OBTER E BAIXAR UM S.O. ANTIGO !. DEVERIA DISTRIBUIR DE GRACA PRA QUEM NAO TEM GRANA PRA COMPRAR O ATUAL. EU NAO CONSIGO ENTENDER ESSE FABRICANTE, DISPONIBILIZA PRA DOWNLOAD PRA TODO MUNDO O WINDOWS NOVO (NAO LEMBRO SE FOI O VISTA OU SEVEN, VERSAO BETA) E NAO DISTRIBUI O WINDOWS 2003 ANTIGO PRA GALERA.

  • Johnny Deep do RJ
    17/01/2010 16:11:49

    SOs. antigos, deveriam ser disponibilizados de graca para a populacao, talvez com essa medida, o fabricante evitaria um pouco a pirataria sobre muitos de seus produtos. Estou esperando a minha copia, heim Bill Gates ???.

  • bruno
    14/05/2010 19:41:44

    eu ñ nasci gay foi culpa do meu pai

  • bruno
    14/05/2010 19:42:33

    mano nem consegui baixa essa fita aê

  • Jr.júnior
    04/06/2010 05:42:43

    Huaaaa! Consegui mano.

  • patricia
    11/06/2010 03:42:55

    :roll: que legal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • RENATO
    04/08/2010 16:03:09

    PESSOAL, O BANCO BRADESCO ESTÁ COM PARCERIA DREAM SPARK, QUEM TIVER CONTA UNIVERSITARIA É SÓ ACESSAR A AREA VIP E CLICAR EM “DREAM SPARK”, SELECIONAR A OPCAO “SCHOOL” LOCALIZAR “BANCO BRADESCO” E COPIAR O SERIAL NUM DOC DE TEXTO (NAO TO FAZENDO PROPAGANDA HEIN, SÓ ESTOU TENTANDO AJUDAR A GALERA)

  • Gás Helio
    04/08/2010 23:25:13

    Num seria mais facil alguem passar o codigo (se num for rolar problema) do estudante :? (Enter your Activation Code in the field below:) ou então alguem que ja baixou upar pelo menos o 2003!

  • Láàh
    16/08/2010 13:53:41

    Que merda éh essa neem éh isso que eu too procurando!!

  • JOELSON
    30/08/2010 14:53:01

    POR ISOO QUE ADORO O LINUX, VEADO DO FABRICANTE PENSA QUE TODO MUNDO TEM DINHEIRO ,E SEM FALAR A BUROCRACIA PRA BAIXAR ,DA PRA MIMIR ATE SAMPA A PÉ E VORTA ,, UAI ,O TREM RUIM KKKKKKKKKKKKK

  • Blue Coaster33
    19/04/2015 13:37:21

    The Silent Shard

    This may most likely be fairly valuable for many of your work I want to don’t only with my blog but

  • loose weight at home
    23/04/2015 04:03:37

    The Slave of the Husband

    Trying to find ahead to learning excess from you afterward!…

  • stream movies
    24/04/2015 13:50:39

    Third Flower

    My wife and i are now delighted that Albert could perform his research thanks to the ideas he had via your online page. It is once in a while perplexing to simply usually be freely giving methods which a lot of people could have been promoting. So we c…

  • watch movies online free
    24/04/2015 19:50:33

    The Birch of the Shadow

    I feel there may well become a couple of duplicates, but an exceedingly handy listing! I’ve tweeted this. Several thanks for sharing!

  • tv online, online tv
    25/04/2015 00:18:38

    The Silent Shard

    This can almost certainly be rather valuable for some of the work I want to never only with my blog but

  • alkaline water
    25/04/2015 15:29:20

    Whispering Misty

    So sorry you may miss the workshop!

  • water purification systems
    26/04/2015 15:14:08

    Thorn of Girl

    Great facts is often discovered on this net web site.

  • alkaline water benefits
    30/04/2015 19:22:31

    Third Flower

    My wife and that i happen to be now delighted that Albert could execute his research as a result of the concepts he had by your web content. It truly is every now and then perplexing to simply often be freely giving techniques which many people could h…

  • kangen water
    01/05/2015 13:21:35

    Thorn of Girl

    Great info is usually located on this website blogging site.

  • DIRECTV for your company
    15/05/2015 17:17:09

    Third Flower

    My wife and i happen to be now delighted that Albert could carry out his research as a consequence of the ideas he had as a result of your web content. It is now and again perplexing to only constantly be giving freely methods which a number of people…

  • Click Here
    16/05/2015 18:39:12

    The Absent Game

    Among me and my husband we have owned extra MP3 gamers over time than I can count, which includes Sansas, iRivers, iPods (traditional & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the last few ages I’ve settled down to one line of gamers.

  • car parking
    18/05/2015 22:54:29

    Thorn of Girl

    Great information and facts may be located on this online blog site.

  • mp4 mobile porn
    19/05/2015 00:39:03

    Woman of Alien

    Best operate you’ve got performed, this site is de facto cool with superb information. Time is God’s method of retaining everything from taking place directly.

  • lan penge billigt
    19/05/2015 02:39:07

    Thorn of Girl

    Superb details is usually located on this net blog.

  • car parking
    20/05/2015 12:58:34

    The Silent Shard

    This can most likely be fairly useful for many of your work opportunities I intend to you should not only with my web site but

  • water ionizer
    20/05/2015 17:58:51

    Third Flower

    My wife and that i have already been now delighted that Albert could execute his research on account of the strategies he had as a result of your website. It really is every so often perplexing to simply usually be giving freely ways which lots of peop…

  • laan penge billigt
    21/05/2015 01:54:52

    Souls in the Waves

    Superior Morning, I just stopped in to go to your site and imagined I’d say I appreciated myself.

  • water ionizers
    21/05/2015 05:50:04

    The Slave of the Husband

    Trying to find forward to studying added from you afterward!…

  • water ionizer loan
    23/05/2015 20:33:35

    Woman of Alien

    Great do the job you have got carried out, this great site is de facto awesome with great information and facts. Time is God’s way of retaining anything from going on simultaneously.

  • electrician apprentice books
    02/06/2015 12:59:55

    Woman of Alien

    Ideal operate you have got accomplished, this web site is actually great with excellent information and facts. Time is God’s technique for retaining all the things from occurring simultaneously.

  • electricians needed
    03/06/2015 02:05:09

    Whispering Misty

    So sorry you can pass up the workshop!

  • locksmith training miami
    07/06/2015 10:47:01

    The Slave of the Husband

    Searching for ahead to finding out more from you afterward!…

  • st louis plumbing contractors
    10/06/2015 22:50:23

    Thorn of Girl

    Very good data might be observed on this online blog.

  • pay per day loan plans
    12/06/2015 17:48:07

    Whispering Misty

    So sorry you will pass up the workshop!

  • house blue
    26/06/2015 21:05:04

    Woman of Alien

    Excellent do the job you’ve got done, this great site is basically interesting with superb data. Time is God’s technique for maintaining anything from taking place without delay.

  • electrician apprentice
    29/06/2015 23:14:25

    Healing’s Dragon

    to find troubles to boost my website!I suppose its alright to create use of some of your respective concepts!!

  • electrician work
    30/06/2015 06:03:39

    The Birch of the Shadow

    I believe there may possibly become a number of duplicates, but an exceedingly helpful listing! I’ve tweeted this. Several thanks for sharing!

  • HD Coloring Pages
    30/06/2015 21:09:30

    The Silent Shard

    This will likely in all probability be really beneficial for many of one’s job opportunities I decide to don’t only with my weblog but

  • bottled alkaline water
    12/07/2015 18:49:53

    The Ships’s Voyages

    I feel know-how just can make it even worse. Now there’s a channel to in no way care, now there wouldn’t be a possibility for them to find.

  • paypal loans
    15/07/2015 21:29:15

    Whispering Misty

    So sorry you can expect to skip the workshop!

  • pay plan
    19/07/2015 20:03:03

    The Slave of the Husband

    Trying to get forward to finding out additional from you afterward!…

  • website
    21/07/2015 06:00:06

    Souls in the Waves

    Good Early morning, I just stopped in to go to your internet site and believed I’d say I enjoyed myself.

  • water ionizer
    21/07/2015 06:42:59

    Third Flower

    My wife and that i happen to be now delighted that Albert could perform his reports as a result of the strategies he had as a result of your online page. It really is every now and then perplexing to only usually be giving freely ways which a lot of pe…

  • alkaline water
    21/07/2015 15:59:57

    The Slave of the Husband

    In search of forward to researching additional from you afterward!…

  • click here
    21/07/2015 22:39:41

    Thorn of Girl

    Very good information could be identified on this online web site.

  • Google
    24/07/2018 02:30:11

    Google

    Every as soon as in a whilst we decide on blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most current web pages that we select.

  • ecommerce website development company in delhi
    28/07/2018 02:03:39

    ecommerce website development company in delhi

    […]that is the end of this report. Right here youll discover some internet sites that we consider youll value, just click the links over[…]

  • Codeine For Sale
    28/07/2018 16:31:51

    Codeine For Sale

    […]very handful of web sites that take place to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]

  • health
    29/07/2018 21:03:35

    health

    […]usually posts some really fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]

  • virtual reality game reviews
    30/07/2018 04:46:57

    virtual reality game reviews

    […]below you will uncover the link to some web-sites that we consider you should visit[…]

  • beauty courses
    31/07/2018 00:47:28

    beauty courses

    […]very handful of websites that occur to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]

  • ho sognato la cioccolata per anni riassunto
    31/07/2018 01:45:44

    ho sognato la cioccolata per anni riassunto

    […]Here is a great Weblog You may Locate Interesting that we Encourage You[…]

  • hair academy mumbai
    31/07/2018 10:08:45

    hair academy mumbai

    […]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]

  • nail art courses
    31/07/2018 17:36:21

    nail art courses

    […]below you will obtain the link to some web sites that we think you need to visit[…]

  • Mobile Phones Prices in Sri Lanka
    31/07/2018 18:34:37

    Mobile Phones Prices in Sri Lanka

    […]usually posts some extremely exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]

  • apps for pc download
    02/08/2018 12:17:39

    apps for pc download

    […]Every once inside a while we pick blogs that we study. Listed below would be the newest web-sites that we pick out […]

Comentários mais recentes »

Os comentários estão desativados.

Leia também!
Este site usa cookies para melhorar sua experiência. Se você continuar a usar este site, você concorda com ele.