Exclusivo: Download grátis do Windows Server 2003 em português

Update: O Windows Server 2008 ainda não está disponível em português. Provavelmente estará daqui alguns dias, portanto, fique de olho no Guia do PC!
Muita gente já conhece o Microsoft DreamSpark, que oferece alguns produtos da Microsoft gratuitamente para estudantes. Nós, inclusive, já noticiamos o download gratuito do Windows Server 2003 e Windows Server 2008, ambos da edição Standard. Algumas pessoas reclamaram sobre o fato dos sistemas virem em inglês, dificultando o uso do sistema operacional para quem não domina o idioma.
Mas tudo isso é passado. Dica do Raul S. para o Guia do PC, os dois sistemas operacionais para servidores o Windows Server 2003 pode ser baixado gratuitamente e de forma legal, em português do Brasil. Com algumas gambiarras, é possível utilizar o Windows Server 2003 como Windows XP e o Windows Server 2008 como Windows Vista – afinal, eles utilizam a mesma base – então, esta oportunidade pode ser útil para quem possui uma instalação pirata do Windows e quer legalizá-la.
O download pode ser feito gratuitamente por estudantes. Antigamente, era necessário enviar uma cópia da carteirinha escaneada para um site americano, mas hoje, o processo é mais fácil pelo CIEE. Para quem já tem conta aprovada no DreamSpark, basta utilizar um dos links a seguir e selecionar o idioma Português Brasileiro antes de fazer o download. Utilize o botão Get Key para pegar o seu serial. Bom proveito!
- Windows Server 2003 Standard (português do Brasil)
- Windows Server 2008 Standard (inglês)
- Outros produtos (Visual Studio, Expression Studio, SQL Server 2008 Developer e XNA Game Studio 2).
O Windows Server 2008 nem precisa ser em português. Basta instalar o language pack (através do Windows Update – 150MB em média) nele que fica 99% traduzido. :D
Uma merda pra baixar
Download GRATUITO em português do Brasil do Windows Server 2003 e 2008. http://tinyurl.com/windows-server-gratis
Maior trabalhão pra baixar
O CIEE citado é o Centro de Integração Empresa-Escola? Cadastrei-me no endereço http://www.estudantes.ciee.org.br, mas quando aperto em "Verify", no DreamSpark, seleciono CIEE e informo meu CPF e nome de usuário no CIEE, o site diz que um dos dois está incorreto. No DreamSpark, na verdade, é pedido o Código de Estudante. Seria mesmo esse código o número de usuário para acesso ao CIEE?
Atenciosamente,
Isaac Ribeiro
Esse processo com o CIEE vai facilitar, mas lembro da outra notícia e vi comentários de gente q fez carteirinhas de universidades ou similares no Photoshop pra poder baixar, então só pra avisar:
Falsificação de Documento Público
Art. 297 – Falsificar, no todo ou em parte, documento público, ou alterar documento público verdadeiro:
Pena – reclusão, de 2 (dois) a 6 (seis) anos, e multa.
Falsificação de Documento Particular
Art. 298 – Falsificar, no todo ou em parte, documento particular ou alterar documento particular verdadeiro:
Pena – reclusão, de 1 (um) a 5 (cinco) anos, e multa.
Falsidade Ideológica
Art. 299 – Omitir, em documento público ou particular, declaração que dele devia constar, ou nele inserir ou fazer inserir declaração falsa ou diversa da que devia ser escrita, com o fim de prejudicar direito, criar obrigação ou alterar a verdade sobre fato juridicamente relevante:
Pena – reclusão, de 1 (um) a 5 (cinco) anos, e multa, se o documento é público, e reclusão de 1 (um) a 3 (três) anos, e multa, se o documento é particular.
:-)
Ainda bem que entreguei minha carteirinha verdadeira
Eu enviei meu crachá de acadêmico com foto. Mas já ouvi relatos de pessoas que estão conseguindo fazer o cadastro enviando carteira de biblioteca (sem foto), identidade, ou qualquer outro documento pessoal. Nesse caso eu acho válido. Se houve algum erro foi por parte do pessoal que faz essa classificação. :)
Só para completar, eu tive que refazer os procedimentos usando outra ID para escrever o passo-a-passo. Não enviei nada, pois já tinha o cadastro. A surpresa veio alguns dias depois: Fui aceito! Obviamente é falha deles.
O problema é que apenas o CIEE de SP está disponível.. Aqui do RJ, não. =/
Somente o CIEE – SP tá cadastrado. Eu entrei no CIEE – AP e não rolou… Pena…
Windows 2003 é bão pra bench ^^
Olá,
Eu nao consegui baixar o Windows Server 2003 pois no link que consta na página acma, ele vai pra um lugar no DreamSpark que pede conferencia dos dados, mas eu fiz nao pelo CIEE(que nao consta a minha universidade) e sim com a carteirinha escaneada.
Como procedo?? Gostaria de uma ajuda…
Obrigado!!!!
https://www.guiadopc.com.br/noticias-e-novidades/1…
ultilize o jdownload baixa e procura por Windows Server 2003 atualizado
mas quando se baixa por esse site e nao crackiando ele. o serial dura quanto tempo?
alguem sabe se expira em 1 ano ou dias?
Dura pra sempre.
Onde esta o botão Get Key?
muito bom
Quais sao as ferramentas usadas para proporcionar a seguranca informatica usando o windows 2003 server?
Em que constitui a seguranca informatica usando o mesmo windows?
por favor ajuda-me, please. Mauro.
TANTA MERDA PRA OBTER E BAIXAR UM S.O. ANTIGO !. DEVERIA DISTRIBUIR DE GRACA PRA QUEM NAO TEM GRANA PRA COMPRAR O ATUAL. EU NAO CONSIGO ENTENDER ESSE FABRICANTE, DISPONIBILIZA PRA DOWNLOAD PRA TODO MUNDO O WINDOWS NOVO (NAO LEMBRO SE FOI O VISTA OU SEVEN, VERSAO BETA) E NAO DISTRIBUI O WINDOWS 2003 ANTIGO PRA GALERA.
SOs. antigos, deveriam ser disponibilizados de graca para a populacao, talvez com essa medida, o fabricante evitaria um pouco a pirataria sobre muitos de seus produtos. Estou esperando a minha copia, heim Bill Gates ???.
eu ñ nasci gay foi culpa do meu pai
mano nem consegui baixa essa fita aê
Huaaaa! Consegui mano.
:roll: que legal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
PESSOAL, O BANCO BRADESCO ESTÁ COM PARCERIA DREAM SPARK, QUEM TIVER CONTA UNIVERSITARIA É SÓ ACESSAR A AREA VIP E CLICAR EM “DREAM SPARK”, SELECIONAR A OPCAO “SCHOOL” LOCALIZAR “BANCO BRADESCO” E COPIAR O SERIAL NUM DOC DE TEXTO (NAO TO FAZENDO PROPAGANDA HEIN, SÓ ESTOU TENTANDO AJUDAR A GALERA)
Num seria mais facil alguem passar o codigo (se num for rolar problema) do estudante :? (Enter your Activation Code in the field below:) ou então alguem que ja baixou upar pelo menos o 2003!
Que merda éh essa neem éh isso que eu too procurando!!
POR ISOO QUE ADORO O LINUX, VEADO DO FABRICANTE PENSA QUE TODO MUNDO TEM DINHEIRO ,E SEM FALAR A BUROCRACIA PRA BAIXAR ,DA PRA MIMIR ATE SAMPA A PÉ E VORTA ,, UAI ,O TREM RUIM KKKKKKKKKKKKK
